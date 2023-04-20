Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increases By 27.8%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FC opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $527.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Further Reading

