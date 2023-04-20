JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 290

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

