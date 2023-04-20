National Bank Financial Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Price Target to C$10.75

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

NG stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.85.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

