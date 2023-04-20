National Bank Financial Increases Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

