BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSRTF opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

