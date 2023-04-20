PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.1 %

PREKF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

