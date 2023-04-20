Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

MGA stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 2.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Magna International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

