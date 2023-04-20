Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($27.84) to GBX 2,350 ($29.08) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,700 ($33.41) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,125 ($26.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.93) to GBX 2,545 ($31.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.94) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CCHGY opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

