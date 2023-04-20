National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

