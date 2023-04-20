Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TFPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

