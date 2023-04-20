True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TUERF. CIBC decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TUERF opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

