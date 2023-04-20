Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWODF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

