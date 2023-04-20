JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 430

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.75.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

