Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

