The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT Raised to GBX 4,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.40) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.11) to GBX 3,992 ($49.40) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,169.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

