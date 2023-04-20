PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYPS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

MYPS opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $551.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

