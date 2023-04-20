Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $207.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

