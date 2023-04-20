BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Lowered to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTBIF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
