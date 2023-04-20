BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Lowered to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTBIF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

