HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.22.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HSBC by 52.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 77.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

