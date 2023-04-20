HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.22.
HSBC Price Performance
NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
