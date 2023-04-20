KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

