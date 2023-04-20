Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$95.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE AEM opened at C$75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$81.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

