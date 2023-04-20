Loop Capital Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $315.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.42.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

