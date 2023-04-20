Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Synectics stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 90.55 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.02.

Insider Activity at Synectics

In related news, insider Paul Webb purchased 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £899.85 ($1,113.54). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

