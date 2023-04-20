StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

ABIO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.