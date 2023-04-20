Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 2.4 %

WYN stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.91 million, a PE ratio of 556.96 and a beta of 0.72. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($11,832.15). In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,825.94). Also, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($11,832.15). 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

