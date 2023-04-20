Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $81.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

ALTR opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

