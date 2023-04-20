BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCAB. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 274.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 404,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

