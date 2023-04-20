Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $167.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.