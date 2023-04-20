Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

