Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target to GBX 470

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 437 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.86% from the stock’s previous close.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 280 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £89.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.73 and a beta of 0.53.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

