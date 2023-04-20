Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target to GBX 470

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 437 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.86% from the stock’s previous close.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 280 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £89.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.73 and a beta of 0.53.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
