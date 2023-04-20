American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.