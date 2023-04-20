Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.76) to GBX 154 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.50 ($1.60).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 123.05 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.25 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($107,788.71). 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.