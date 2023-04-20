Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.