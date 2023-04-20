Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.12.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.