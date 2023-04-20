Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

