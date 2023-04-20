Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

