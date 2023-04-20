THG (LON:THG) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220 ($2.72).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 84.98 ($1.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

