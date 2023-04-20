Truist Financial Lowers Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.63.

Axonics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $59.16 on Monday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,573 shares of company stock worth $5,658,865. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

