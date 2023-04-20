Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Totally Price Performance

Totally stock opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.19 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,133.05). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Articles

