Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $228.08 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 215.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after buying an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,653,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

