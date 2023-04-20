Financial Contrast: NEXGEL (NXGL) versus Its Rivals

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NEXGEL to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEXGEL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1039 3644 7832 187 2.56

NEXGEL presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.18%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.77 NEXGEL Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -11.02

NEXGEL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About NEXGEL

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.