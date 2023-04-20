Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $149.38

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.11.
A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Clean Harbors
In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of CLH opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.86. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $146.05.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Further Reading
