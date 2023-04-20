Head-To-Head Survey: Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Rivals

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.03 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.13 million 31.48

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.56% 5.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 907 1212 32 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 115.00%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

