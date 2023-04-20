Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $160.23

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.55 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

