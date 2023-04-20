EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

