Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Critical Review

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.24 $27.07 million $3.02 7.76 HarborOne Bancorp $202.53 million 2.70 $45.59 million $0.97 11.86

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 29.58% 14.49% 1.28% HarborOne Bancorp 19.89% 7.29% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern States Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses. The HarborOne Mortgage segment focuses on noninterest income. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

