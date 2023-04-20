(QGEN) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

(NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 8,221 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$5.43 billion
|$572.64 million
|24.94
‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|432.38%
|-42.54%
|-10.66%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Competitors
|4440
|24020
|30119
|632
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 46.04%.
Summary
peers beat on 5 of the 9 factors compared.