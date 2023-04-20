Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $53.91

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.91.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
PACCAR Price Performance
PCAR opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.