Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $53.91

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

