Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $49.00

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

