Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $88.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.