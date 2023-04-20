Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $81.63

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

